DELL 19in P1917S IPS BACKLIT LED LCD 1280X1024 5:4 SCREEN DESKTOP DISPLAY MONITOR (Renewed)

<p><b>More productive than ever.</b></p> The Dell 19 Monitor | P1917S brings a whole new level of productivity to the work place without sacrificing comfort and convenience. <ul> <li><b>Purposefully designed for comfort and convenience:</b> With a full range of adjustable features, slim borders and multiple connectivity ports.</li> <li><b>Enhanced viewing experience:</b> Dell ComfortView and flicker-free feature make work less strenuous when viewing vividly clear visuals across an ultrawide viewing angle.</li> <li><b>Reliable and Responsible:</b> Get complete piece of mind with Premium Panel Guarantee, Advanced Exchange Service and an eco-friendly design.</li> </ul>

This Certified Refurbished product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a specialized third-party seller approved by Amazon. The product is backed by a minimum 90-day warranty and may arrive in a generic brown or white box. Accessories may be generic and not directly from the manufacturer.

Dell P1917s 18.9 Led Lcd Monitor – 5:4 – 6 Ms – 1280 X 1024 – 16.7 Million Colors – 250 Nit – 4,000,000:1 – Sxga – Hdmi – Vga – Displayport – Usb – 38 W – Black – Tco Certified Displays, Energy Star, Rohs, Epeat Gold, Cecp, China Energy Label (cel), T??v Rheinland-energy Star; Epeat Gold; Rohs; Tco Certified Compliance

