Beovtk Galaxy A71 5G Case, Silicone Leather[Slim Thin] Flexible TPU Protective Case Shock Absorption Carbon Fiber Cover for Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Case (Navy)



Price: $10.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 05:14:26 UTC – Details)



*Brand: Beovtk. *Package include:1pc phone case. *Silicone TPU, hard-shell PC, double-layer shock protection. *& New design features Lychee texture with carbon fiber textures. *Fashion style: take your pick from an array of color and style options.

*Brand: Beovtk.

*Package include:1pc phone case.

*Silicone TPU, hard-shell PC, double-layer shock protection.

*& New design features Lychee texture with carbon fiber textures.

*Fashion style: take your pick from an array of color and style options.

