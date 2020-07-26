Acer VR Ready Gaming Laptop Computer：17.3″ FHD/ 8th Gen Intel Hexa-Core i7-8750H up to 4.1GHz/ 24GB DDR4/ 512GB SSD + 16GB PCIE Optane/ GTX 1060 6GB/ 802.11AC WiFi/ Bluetooth 4.1/ HDMI/ Win10 OS

Price:
$2,559.00 - $1,509.00
(as of Jul 26,2020 09:10:42 UTC – Details)
- 8th Gen Intel Hexa-Core i7-8750H @ 2.20GHz (9 MB SmartCache, Max Turbo Frequency 4.10GHz)
Memory:
- 24GB DDR4 2400
Storage:
- 512GB SSD + 16GB PCIE Optane
Display:
- 17.3″ Full HD (1920 x 1080 ) WLED
- LCD Features: In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology
Operating Systems:
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
Graphics:
- GPU/VPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
- Video Memory: 6 GB
- Graphic Type: Dedicated Card
Optical Drive:
- Optical Drive Type: No
Communications:
- LAN: 10/100/1000Mbps
- WLAN: 802.11ac Wi-Fi featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Dual-Band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.1
Ports:
- USB: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (up to 5 Gbps): 1 x USB 3.0 (with Power-off Charging): 2 x USB 2.0
- HDMI: 1 x HDMI 2.0
- Audio Ports: 1 x Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack
Audio:
- Audio: Optimized Dolby Audio Premium sound enhancement: Acer TrueHarmony Sound System: Built-in Dual Digital Microphone
- Speaker: Two Built-in Stereo Speakers
Output Device:
- Virtual Reality Ready: Yes
Input Device:
- Touchpad: Precision Touchpad (supporting Windows Modern Touchpad gestures)
- Keyboard: Dedicated Numeric Keypad, Media Control Keys
- Backlit Keyboard: Backlit
- Webcam: HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting High Dynamic Range (HDR)
- Card Reader: Secure Digital (SD) Card
Power:
- Battery: 4-cell Li-Ion (3220 mAh) Battery
- Battery Life: Up to 6 hours battery life
Intel’s new 8th Gen Intel Hexa-Core i7-8750H processor:@ 2.20GHz (9 MB SmartCache, Max Turbo Frequency 4.10GHz) Maximize your work productivity and take entertainment and gaming action to soaring heights with cutting-edge computing power.
17.3″ Full HD (1920 x 1080 ) WLED IPS display: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with Max-Q Design 6GB GDDR5 dedicated Graphics, This sleek, gaming rig powered by NVIDIA Pascal is loaded with innovative NVIDIA Game Ready technologies that let every gamer experience the latest titles in full glory.
24GB DDR4 2400 SDRAM Memory for full-power multitasking;512GB SSD + 16GB PCIE Optane offer enough storage for your files
802.11ac Wi-Fi featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Dual-Band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (up to 5 Gbps): 1 x USB 3.0 (with Power-off Charging): 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack, Virtual Reality Ready, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, HD Webcam
Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen, Backlit Keyboard, 4-cell Li-Ion (3220 mAh) Battery, Up to 6 hours battery life