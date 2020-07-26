Acer VR Ready Gaming Laptop Computer：17.3″ FHD/ 8th Gen Intel Hexa-Core i7-8750H up to 4.1GHz/ 24GB DDR4/ 512GB SSD + 16GB PCIE Optane/ GTX 1060 6GB/ 802.11AC WiFi/ Bluetooth 4.1/ HDMI/ Win10 OS



Battery: 4-cell Li-Ion (3220 mAh) Battery

Battery Life: Up to 6 hours battery life

Intel’s new 8th Gen Intel Hexa-Core i7-8750H processor:@ 2.20GHz (9 MB SmartCache, Max Turbo Frequency 4.10GHz) Maximize your work productivity and take entertainment and gaming action to soaring heights with cutting-edge computing power.

17.3″ Full HD (1920 x 1080 ) WLED IPS display: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with Max-Q Design 6GB GDDR5 dedicated Graphics, This sleek, gaming rig powered by NVIDIA Pascal is loaded with innovative NVIDIA Game Ready technologies that let every gamer experience the latest titles in full glory.

24GB DDR4 2400 SDRAM Memory for full-power multitasking;512GB SSD + 16GB PCIE Optane offer enough storage for your files

802.11ac Wi-Fi featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Dual-Band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (up to 5 Gbps): 1 x USB 3.0 (with Power-off Charging): 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack, Virtual Reality Ready, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, HD Webcam

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen, Backlit Keyboard, 4-cell Li-Ion (3220 mAh) Battery, Up to 6 hours battery life

