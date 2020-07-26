Acer Tablet with 32GB Memory 10.1″ | W510-1674



Price: $299.98

(as of Jul 26,2020 17:36:34 UTC – Details)



Get a feel for your digital world with the versatile and super-portable Acer Iconia W510 tablet. Its five-point, multi-touch display puts everything you want to do right at your fingertips, getting you hands-on with Windows 8. And with a low weight of 1.2 pounds, 9 hours of battery life*, and a size that's smaller than a magazine, the W510 is ready to roll whenever you are.

Windows 8 lets you easily switch between apps, zoom to the stuff you want, rearrange tiles, and so much more

Intel Atom Z2760 processor provides zippy performance for emailing, web browsing, video streaming, and more

10.1-inch display provides wide viewing angles of up to 178 degrees with vibrant, consistent, and accurate colors no matter what you're looking at

8-megapixel rear-facing camera and front-facing camera present clear, lifelike images for taking snapshots or enjoying high-quality face-to-face chats

Starts up with one press like a smartphone and is ready for use at any time

Screen Size: 10-Inch

Operating System: Windows 8 32-bit

Processor Type: Intel

Processor Model: Atom Z2760

Processor Speed: 1.5GHz

