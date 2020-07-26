Acer Predator Triton 700 Intel i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz 32GB Ram 512GB SSD NVIDIA G-SYNC (Renewed)



Get your game on—and take it anywhere with you! Designed for those with a need for speed, the Predator Triton 700 is no joke when it comes to serious gaming and epic performance, the surprise is the thin form with a chassis that measures just 0.74 inches. This frost-forged beast of a machine utilizes a powerful 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with overclockable NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics—with MAX-Q design—to put you in total command of the battlefield. Revolutionary dual all-metal AeroBlade 3D fans with 5 heat pipes—maximize performance and keep your rig extra cool under pressure—while an ultra-responsive mechanical keyboard and stellar audio capabilities deliver a gaming experience that’s second to none! The sporting cool black chassis with geometric lines is further proof that looks can kill. Leave the desktop at home, you don’t need it!

Blazing fast Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.80 GHz Processor with 32 GB of Ram and 512 GB SSD

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Up to 8 GB GDDR5X Dedicated Graphics

120 Hz Refresh Rate with NVIDIA G-SYNC Technology

15.6in Full HD Display with In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology

