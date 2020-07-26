Acer New Power Supply Upgrade Veriton M Series Desktop Computer – Fits The Following Models: Veriton M3900, M3900G,



Price: $31.43

(as of Jul 26,2020 15:27:25 UTC – Details)



New Power Supply Upgrade for Acer Veriton M SERIES Desktop Computer – Fits The Following Models: Veriton M3900, M3900G, M3910, M3920, M3970, M3970G, M5100, M5200, M5201, M5300, M5300G, M5400, M5500, M5600, M5610, M5620, M5621

Guaranteed to fit your model Acer Veriton listed below in the Product Description

1 x Main connector (20+4Pin) This works with both 20 pin and 24 pin main connectors!

1 x 12V P4 connector, 3 x 4-pin Molex Connector, 2 x SATA(Serial ATA) connector, 1 x Floppy connector

480 Watts – This is an upgrade with additional wattage for additional devices, this replaces lower wattage power supplies

Special features: On/Power Switch, High Efficiency, Low Noise and Ripple Fan, Energy Star Efficiency, Over Power protection, Short Circuit Protection, Over Voltage protection, Meet UL 1950

