Acer Desktop Computer Aspire T TC-865-NESelecti5 Intel Core i5 8th Gen 8400 (2.80 GHz) 8 GB DDR4 1 TB HDD Intel UHD Graphics 630 Windows 10 Home 64-Bit

Brand Acer Series Aspire T Model TC-865-NESelecti5 Part Number DT.BARAA.002 Quick Info Type Student / Home Office Usage Consumer Processor Intel Core i5-8400 2.80 GHz Processor Main Features 64 bit 6-Core Processor Cache Per Processor 9 MB L3 Cache Memory 8 GB DDR4 2666 Storage 1 TB SATA 7200 RPM HDD Optical Drive 8X DVD-Writer Double-Layer Drive (DVD-RW) Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Ethernet Gigabit Ethernet Power Supply 300W Operating System Windows 10 Home 64-Bit CPU CPU Type Intel Core i5 8th Gen CPU Speed 8400 (2.80 GHz) L3 Cache Per CPU 9 MB CPU Main Features 64 bit 6-Core Processor Graphics GPU/VGA Type Intel UHD Graphics 630 Graphics Interface Integrated video Memory Memory Capacity 8 GB DDR4 Memory Speed DDR4 2666 Memory Spec 8 GB x 1 Memory Slot (Total) 2 Memory Slot (Available) 1 Maximum Memory Supported 32 GB Storage HDD 1 TB HDD Interface SATA HDD RPM 7200rpm Optical Drive Optical Drive Type DVD±RW Optical Drive Spec 8X DVD-Writer Double-Layer Drive (DVD-RW) Display Screen Size No Screen Audio Audio Features High-Def Audio with 5.1-Channel Surround Sound Support Communications LAN Speed 10/100/1000Mbps WLAN 802.11ac Wireless LAN Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Front Panel Ports Front USB 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (up to 10 Gbps) 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Front Audio Ports 2 Card Reader Secure Digital (SD) Card Back Panel Ports Video Ports 1 VGA, 2 HDMI Rear USB 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 4 x USB 2.0 RJ45 1 port Rear Audio Ports 3 ports Expansion PCI Slots (Available/Total) (1/1) PCI-E x1 (1/1) PCI-E x16 (1/2) M.2 Keyboard Keyboard Type USB Keyboard Mouse Mouse Type Optical Dimensions & Weight Dimensions (H x W x D) 13.39″ x 6.42″ x 13.78″ Weight 17.20 lbs.

