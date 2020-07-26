Acer Aspire E11 ES1-111M LED Screen



Price: $32.76

(as of Jul 26,2020 08:03:08 UTC – Details)





11.6" Replacement LED Screen for Acer Aspire E11 ES1-111M Series with FREE Tool Kit and FAST DELIVERY.

FREE Email Technical Support: If you run into problems during installation, send us email and we'll help you solve the problem.

Compatibility Guarantee: If the screen we ship to you is incompatible, we will pay return shipping for the original screen and send the replacement screen at no cost.

– Screen Specifications:



– Size: 11.6 -inch WideScreen



– Resolution: WXGA (1366×768) WXGA HD



– Backlight Type: LED



– Finish: Glossy



– Grade: A



– Condition: New



– Repair Time: About 30 minutes



– Difficulty Level: Low to Moderate

2 Year Warranty: If more than 1 dead pixels, any bright spots, any lines appear or if the screen goes dark during the warranty period, we will send a replacement screen at no extra charge. Warranty does not cover accidental damage.

Screen Part #: The screen provided will have the following part numbers: N116BGE-EA2

Laptop Model #: The screen provided is guaranteed to work with the Acer Aspire E11 ES1-111M.

FREE and FAST Shipping: No shipping charges for 2-3 day USPS Priority Mail shipping in the continental US. We can ship to most countries. Please use the standard shopping cart checkout. We frequently ship to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, France, Germany, Australia and other countries.

FREE Tool Kit: All the tools described in the video and necessary to replace the screen are provided with the new screen at no extra charge.

FREE Instructional Video: Please see the video below for step by step instructions to replace the screen on this laptop model.

FREE Email Technical Support: If you run into problems during installation, send us email and we'll help you solve the problem.

Easy Returns: If the problem is not with the screen or you decide you don't need the screen, just send the screen back in original condition and packaging and we'll refund 100% of the screen cost. No Restocking Fee.

