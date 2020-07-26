Acer Aspire 7741z-4643 Replacement LAPTOP LCD Screen 17.3″ WXGA++ LED DIODE (Substitute Replacement LCD Screen Only. Not a Laptop )



Price: $84.88

(as of Jul 25,2020 23:21:00 UTC – Details)



Extremely Important: You must match the resolution, backlight, and screen size to your current screen. You cannot deviate from your current screen specifications. Purchasing a screen with different specifications will not work with your system. If you are unsure what your current screen specification is, please contact us and we will gladly help. Also Note: You will receive a 100% compatible screen. The exact brand and part number of the screen you will receive is determined by market availability.

Screen Size: 17.3″

Connector: 40 Pins

Screen Finish: Glossy

Maximum Resolution: 1600*900

Guaranteed Compatibility

