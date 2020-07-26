Acer 23.8in Widescreen LCD Monitor Display Full HD 1920 x 1080 6 ms|B246HYLBymdpr (Renewed)

Price: $99.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 12:11:00 UTC – Details)



The Acer Chromebook 14 has everything youâ€d expect and then gives you more. For one thing, it's completely encased in aluminum alloy. Then you get a bigger 14-inch anti-glare HD or Full HD screen, up to 12 hours of battery life and enhanced wireless speeds. And did we mention it's absolutely stunning?

This Certified Refurbished product is certified factory refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90-day warranty.

These 23.8″ LED monitors deliver brighter Full HD to intensify games and completely immerse you.

The 16.7 Million colors supported makes your viewing experience much brighter.

The 1920 x 1080 resolution will keep you hooked.

A standard refresh rate of 60 Hz

