2020 HP Chromebook 15.6 Micro-Edge Full HD IPS Touchscreen Laptop Business Student Online Class/Remote Work, Intel i3-8130U 4GB SDRAM 128GB eMMC Backlit Keyboard Chrome OS WiFi Bluetooth + Laser USB



Price: $549.00

Google Chrome OS

Chrome OS is the speedy, simple and secure OS that powers every Chromebook. Chrome OS updates automatically every 6 weeks with the latest software and virusprotection.

15.6″ display

FHD IPS micro-edge WLED-backlit touchscreen .

Intel Core i3

Dual-core processing. 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz up to 3.4GHz， balance the load, enabling smooth, fast Internet browsing and fast, responsive performance.

4GB system memory for basic multitasking

Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once.

128GB eMMC flash memory

This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback.

Built-in cloud support

Easily save your files to your Google Drive account for secure access wherever you go. You can also sync with your other devices running Chrome and even work offline when needed. Fees may apply.

Intel UHD Graphics 620

Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming.

Light Weighs and thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 2-cell lithium-ion battery.

Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports microSD memory card formats.

Next-generation wireless connectivity

Connects to your network or hotspots on all current Wi-Fi standards. Connect to a Wireless-AC router for speed nearly 3x faster than Wireless-N.

Built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual array microphone

Best Chromebook in Class, Perfect for Remote Work for Adults and Online Class for All Age Students

