2020 Dell Vostro 3000 Business Small Desktop Computer, 9th Gen Intel Hexa-Core i5-9400 up to 4.1GHz, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, DVDRW, WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI, Windows 10 Professional, YZAKKA Mouse Pad

YZAKKA sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Through our in-depth inspection and testing, defects and defects can be significantly reduced.Processor

9th Gen Intel Core i5-9400 (6-Core, 9MB Cache, up to 4.1GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology)

Operating System

Windows 10 Professional 64-bit English

Memory

8GB DDR4 2666MHz

Hard Drive

256GB M.2 NVMe Solid State Drive

Graphics Card

Intel UHD Graphics 630 with shared graphics memory

Wireless

802.11bgn + Bluetooth 4.0, 1×1

Optical Drive

Tray load DVD Drive (Reads and Writes to DVD/CD)

Ports

Front IO ports:

2 USB 3.0

1 Universal Audio Jack

1 5:1 MCR

Rear IO ports:

4 USB 2.0

1 Gigabit Ethernet

1 HDMI

1 VGA

1 3-stack audio jacks supporting 5.1 surround sound

Slots

1 SD card reader

1 Security Cable Slot

Power

240W PSU (APFC, EPA Bronze)

Dimensions & Weight

Height: 290mm (11.42″) x Width: 92.6mm (3.65″) x Depth: 293mm (11.54″)

Stating at Weight: 4.81kg(10.60lbs)

Accessories

YZAKKA Mouse Pad

〓upgraded〓 Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY, 1-years warraty on Upgraded RAM/SSD from YZAKKA, and original 1-Year Manufacture warranty on remaining components. Upgrade from Base Model with Specs 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD. 9th Generation Intel Core i5-9400 Processor @ 2.90GHz(6 Cores, 9M Cache, up to 4.10 GHz) deliver the power and responsiveness to make your productivity soar. Edit photos and videos faster than ever and move between programs and windows quickly.

8GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM for advanced multitasking; 256GB M.2 NVMe Solid State Drive, Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.

Tray load DVD Drive (Reads and Writes to DVD/CD); Intel UHD Graphics 630 with shared graphics memory

802.11bgn + Bluetooth 4.0, 1×1; 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, 1 VGA, 1 Gigabit Ethernet, 1 Universal Audio Jack, 1 5:1 MCR, 1 3-stack audio jacks supporting 5.1 surround sound

〓Authorized YZAKKA Bundle〓 Bundled with YZAKKA Mouse Pad, Authorized Sellers ONLY. Windows 10 Professional English 64bit; Keyboard and Mouse; YZAKKA Mouse Pad Accessories

