2020 Acer 24 Inch 75Hz FHD (1920 x 1080) LED Monitor, VGA, Black + NexiGo VGA Cable Bundle

Acer G246HL Monitor—24 inch Black LED Monitor

【Smoother Display】24-inch Full HD monitor (1920 x 1080P) with 16:9 aspect ratio and an LED-backlit panel

【Incredible Detail】75Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time delivers a powerful performance so that you can get the most out of your games and videos

【Splendid Color】100,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio of the screen provides a truly immersive viewing experience that lets you enjoy big, bold and stunning panoramic views while you work or play.

【Adjustable Viewing】Tilt adjustable. 178 degrees horizontal and vertical

【Ports & Connectors】1 x VGA, 1 x DVI-in

