2019 Acer Aspire TC-885 Desktop Computer/ 8th Gen Intel Hexa-Core i5-8400 Up to 4.0GHz Processor/ 8GB DDR4/ 2TB HDD + 2TB PCIE SSD/ 8X DVD/ AC WiFi/ Bluetooth 5.0/ Windows 10 Home

Product Includes: Acer Aspire TC-885 Desktop 300W Power Supply, USB Keyboard and Optical Mouse Processor & Memory: 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8400 Processor (2.8GHz, Up to 4.0GHz, 6-cores, 9MB cache) 8GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM Memory Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64 bit) Drives: 2TB HDD + 2TB PCIE SSD 8X DVD-Writer Communications: 802.11 Wireless-AC + Bluetooth 5.0 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN Keyboard: USB Keyboard and Optical Mouse Ports & Slots: 1 – USB 3.1 Type C Gen 2 port (up to 10 Gbps) (Front) 1 – USB 3.1 Gen 2 Port (Front) 2 – USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports (Rear) 4 – USB 2.0 Ports (Rear) 2x HDMI 1 – VGA Port (Rear) Additional Information: Dimensions: 13.8 x 6.4 x 13.4 inches Approximate Weight: 17.2lbs Powered by latest 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8400 Processor (2.8GHz, Up to 4.0GHz, 6-cores, 9MB cache); Smart six-core, twelve-way processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don't.

