2019 Acer Aspire TC-885 Desktop Computer/ 8th Gen Intel Hexa-Core i5-8400 Up to 4.0GHz Processor/ 8GB DDR4/ 2TB HDD + 2TB PCIE SSD/ 8X DVD/ AC WiFi/ Bluetooth 5.0/ Windows 10 Home

Product Includes:

  • Acer Aspire TC-885 Desktop
  • 300W Power Supply, USB Keyboard and Optical Mouse

    • Processor & Memory:

  • 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8400 Processor (2.8GHz, Up to 4.0GHz, 6-cores, 9MB cache)
  • 8GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM Memory

    • Operating System:  

  • Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64 bit)

    • Drives:   

  • 2TB HDD + 2TB PCIE SSD
  • 8X DVD-Writer

    • Communications:

  • 802.11 Wireless-AC + Bluetooth 5.0
  • 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN

    • Keyboard:

  • USB Keyboard and Optical Mouse

    • Ports & Slots:

  • 1 – USB 3.1 Type C Gen 2 port (up to 10 Gbps) (Front)
  • 1 – USB 3.1 Gen 2 Port (Front)
  • 2 – USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports (Rear)
  • 4 – USB 2.0 Ports (Rear)
  • 2x HDMI
  • 1 – VGA Port (Rear)

    • Additional Information:

  • Dimensions: 13.8 x 6.4 x 13.4 inches
  • Approximate Weight: 17.2lbs

    • Powered by latest 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8400 Processor (2.8GHz, Up to 4.0GHz, 6-cores, 9MB cache); Smart six-core, twelve-way processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don't.
    Intel UHD Graphics 630, 8X DVD-Writer Double-Layer Drive (DVD-RW); High-Def Audio with 5.1-Channel Surround Sound Support,
    8GB DDR4 2400 SDRAM Memory for full-power multitasking; 2TB HDD + 2TB PCIE SSD hard drive for serviceable file storage space
    1 – USB 3.1 Type C Gen 2 port (up to 10 Gbps) (Front), 1 – USB 3.1 Gen 2 Port (Front), 2 – USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports (Rear), 4 – USB 2.0 Ports (Rear), 2 – HDMI Ports (Rear), 1 – VGA Port (Rear), 802.11ac WiFi, 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 Port), Bluetooth 5.0,
    Windows 10 Home (64 bit) Operate System; 300W Power Supply, USB Keyboard and Optical Mouse

