Samsung Level Active Wireless Bluetooth Fitness Earbuds – Black (US Version with Warranty)



Price: $44.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 06:16:56 UTC – Details)



Designed for the Active listener, level Active delivers quality sound in a lightweight, stable and hassle-free Package. A variety of ergonomic, soft Gel Ear tips and stabilizing wingtips can be used together with the pre-installed flexible ear hook to keep the headset in place during even the most intense exercise or activity. The earbuds are connected by a Convenient, behind-the-neck cable with a Built-in remote for controlling music and calls.

Sweat resistant coating protects speakers from sweat

Hold active key on right earbud for 1 second to connect directly to fitness apps to track performance and activity *

100Mah battery for up to 5.5Hr of play/talk time ***

