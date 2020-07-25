Samsung Galaxy Watch 2019 (46mm) Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS Smartwatch, SM-R800 – International Version (Silver) (Renewed)



Price: $179.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 10:18:16 UTC – Details)



Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are professionally inspected and tested to work and look like new. A Renewed supplier who is Amazon-qualified performs a full diagnostic test, replaces any defective parts, and thoroughly cleans the product. The product may have minimal scratches or dents, and a battery with at least 80% capacity. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional.

This product is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee

This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied. Get quick support for claims and free troubleshooting via Amazon Customer Service. The guarantee is in conjunction with Amazon’s standard return policy. Learn more about the Amazon Renewed Guarantee

Shop for smartphones, computers, laptops, tablets, home and kitchen appliances, game consoles, office products, and more on Amazon Renewed.

Go nonstop for days on a single charge. The wireless charger lets you power up without slowing down. (Average expected performance based on typical use. Results may vary.)

Available in two sizes and three colors, the Galaxy Watch offers stylish watch faces so realistic they hardly look digital. Plus, choose from a collection of interchangeable bands.

Pairs with both Android and iOS smartphones via Bluetooth connection.

Included in Box: Galaxy Watch, Additional Strap(Large and Small included), Wireless charging Dock, Travel Adaptor, Quick Start Guide, User Manual (No Warranty). **International Model does NOT have the option for Samsung Pay**

