Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime T-Mobile GOLD

The New Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime boasts a stunning brushed metal finish with zero camera protrusion to ensure an overall ultra slim design. Its enlarged screen features flowing curved edges for optimal viewing and comfortable single handed use. Enhanced RAM and ROM support allows for smoother UI transitions and greater multitasking abilities. Smart Manager does the thinking for you by checking and optimising handset status, keeping you one step ahead. Featuring an F1.9 lens that allows for bright images even in low light settings, its 13MP camera ensures that all that you capture is beautifully crisp with vivid detail. Features a quick and secure solution to make sure that you are the only one that has access to your device. Its touch-based fingerprint sensor lets you unlock your device safely within a second.​

Camera resolution (Front): CMOS 5.0 MP | Camera resolution (Rear): CMOS 8.0 MP

Internal Memory 32GB | Available Memory MicroSD (Up to 256GB)

Processor Speed: 1.6GHz | Octa-Core

Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor

