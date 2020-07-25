Samsung Galaxy A30s SM-A307GN/DS Dual Sim 128GB / 4GB LTE A w/Triple (25MP+8MP+5MP) Camera GSM Only, No CDMA – Prism Crush White



Price: $313.01

Go live on a brighter, wider screen Immerse yourself in the large 6.4 inch* Infinity-V Display** of Galaxy A30s. The 19:9 wide aspect ratio fills your screen with content from edge to edge. Enjoy your favorite videos, games and live streams on the vivid HD+ Super AMOLED display. Dynamic pattern and a comfortable design Galaxy A30s has an eye-catching prismatic look and sleek design. With a comfortable grip and smooth curves, it fits right in your hand for easy screen navigation. The holographic pattern stands out with a glossy dynamically changing finish that comes in Black and Green. Ready for life with Triple Camera Be prepared for life's moments with the Galaxy A30s’s Triple Camera. Capture everyday details with the 25MP Main Camera or take in majestic scenery with the 8MP 123˚ Ultra Wide Camera. Blur the background to focus on what matters with the 5MP Depth Camera. Extend the frame of a single shot Capture the wider world with the Ultra Wide Camera's wider field of vision (123 degree angle of view). The Galaxy A30s’s 25MP Main Camera makes your story bright and clear, day and night. Bring what matters into focus The 5MP Depth Camera lets you control the background blur before and after you nail the shot. Focus on the things you want to stand out and blur what you don't to make your photos look more professional. Power up for the day fast With a 4,000mAh (typical)* battery that lasts, you can make the most of every moment. And no need to worry about charging — Galaxy A30s has 15W Fast Charging so you can get back to doing what you do and not miss out on life

Only 3G on Metro Tmobile Mint /B1 (2100MHz), B2 (1900MHz), B3 (1800MHz), B4 (AWS), B5 (850MHz), B7 (2600MHz), B8 (900MHz), B12 (700MHz), B13 (700MHz), B17 (700MHz), B20 (800MHz), B28 (700MHz), B66 (AWS-3) 4G TDD LTE B38 (2600MHz), B40 (2300MHz), B41 (2500MHz) 3G GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 / 2G Quad Band

Rear Camera – Resolution 25.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 8.0 MP / 16Mp front Camera

Check Storage / Variation 32GB (24.GB user) 3GB Ram Octa Core / 6.4 Inches

Non-Removable Lithium Ion 4000 mAh capacity with Fast charging 15W (Euro Charger) w/US Converter

Will NOT work with CDMA Carriers Such as Verizon, Sprint, Boost Dual SIM International model phone, Does NOT have US warranty. Will work with Most GSM SIM cards in U.S. and world Including AT&T, T-Mobile, MetroPCS.

