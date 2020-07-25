Samsung Business Plus 12.3″ 2400 x 1600 Touchscreen Chromebook OP1 Hexa-core (Dual A72, Quad A53) 4 GB Memory 32 GB Emmc Wifi Bluetooth Chrome OS (Renewed)



Price: $474.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 07:05:49 UTC – Details)



Intel HD Graphics LPDDR3 – Bluetooth – Front Camera/Webcam – IEEE 802.11ac

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.com

Flexible 360° profile. Enables you to use upright as a computer to reply to emails or finish a paper and recline for a tablet view ideal for surfing and viewing

This Device comes with the pen out of the box. Power to personalize your communications by writing directly on screen. Take notes, make a sketch, capture part of the screen, etc

All the apps you love on your phone are now available on your computer. Over a million apps are waiting for you. Find your favorites or explore what's new

Your world doesn't have to hit pause when you're not online. Continue to get things done using docs and apps in offline mode

