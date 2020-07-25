SAMSUNG 8GB DDR4 PC4-19200, 2400MHZ, 288 PIN DIMM, 1.2V, CL 17 Desktop RAM Memory Module M378A1K43BB2-CRC

Price: $36.49

(as of Jul 25,2020 17:38:09 UTC – Details)



Form Factor DIMM 288 PIN (p/n M378A1K43BB2-CRC)

Total Capacity 8GB

Warranty Limited Lifetime

Specs DDR4 PC4-19200 CL=17 Unbuffered NON-ECC DDR4-2400 1.2V

Series Samsung

Speed 2400 MHz

Voltage 1.2V

DIMM Type Unbuffered

Component for desktop PC`s Please make sure your machine is Skylake platform and compatible with DDR4 DIMM. Samsung DDR4 DIMMs Product Highlights Speeds start at 2133 MT/s

Increase bandwidth by up to 30%

Reduce power consumption by up to 40% and extend battery life

Faster burst access speeds for improved sequential data throughput

Optimized for next generation processors and platforms

Available in modules up to 8GB and kits up to 32GB

Limited lifetime warranty

Total Capacity 8GB

Form Factor DIMM 288 PIN (p/n M378A1K43BB2-CRC)

Specs DDR4 PC4-19200 , CL=17 , Unbuffered , NON-ECC , DDR4-2400 , 1.2V

Speed 2400 MHz

Warranty Limited Lifetime

