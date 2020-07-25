SAMSUNG 8GB DDR4 PC4-19200, 2400MHZ, 288 PIN DIMM, 1.2V, CL 17 Desktop RAM Memory Module M378A1K43BB2-CRC

Price: $36.49
Form Factor DIMM 288 PIN (p/n M378A1K43BB2-CRC)
Total Capacity 8GB
Warranty Limited Lifetime
Specs DDR4 PC4-19200 CL=17 Unbuffered NON-ECC DDR4-2400 1.2V
Series Samsung
Speed 2400 MHz
Voltage 1.2V
DIMM Type Unbuffered
Component for desktop PC`s Please make sure your machine is Skylake platform and compatible with DDR4 DIMM. Samsung DDR4 DIMMs Product Highlights Speeds start at 2133 MT/s
Increase bandwidth by up to 30%
Reduce power consumption by up to 40% and extend battery life
Faster burst access speeds for improved sequential data throughput
Optimized for next generation processors and platforms
Available in modules up to 8GB and kits up to 32GB
Limited lifetime warranty
