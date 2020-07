Price: $29.99

Samsung SH-224FB BSBE 24X SATA Half Height DVD-Writer Internal Drive (Black) (New Item). Caution: Do not install product with power turned on.

Interface: SATA

Burst Transfer Rate: SATA 1.5Gbps

Buffer Memory: 0.75MB

Write Speed: 24X DVD+R 8X DVD+RW