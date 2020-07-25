Dell XPS 8930 Special Edition Tower Desktop – 9th Gen Intel 8-Core i9-9900K CPU up to 5.0 GHz, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB GDDR6, DVD Burner, Windows 10 Pro, Silver



Price: $2,698.90

(as of Jul 25,2020 06:34:41 UTC – Details)



Dell XPS 8930 Silver Special Edition Tower Desktop

Move at the speed of your ideas: With up to the latest 9th gen processors and high-performance graphics mean you get speed and power for video edits, video playback and gaming.

More cores means increased performance while running multiple applications, making multitasking a breeze.

Strong and silent: Even at full load, we’ve tested the tower to ensure that it stays as quiet as a whisper. With thermally controlled fans, the system is designed and built

to meet Dell’s rigorous acoustic limits, so system noise is never a distraction.

Keep your cool: An optimized airflow path uses side vents to draw cool air across graphics cards and CPU, while a separate airflow path cools the power supply unit.

Rigorous, proprietary testing ensures that all system components are kept cool, even under the most intensive loads.

Award-winning audio: The XPS Tower is engineered for premium high fidelity sound quality and tested to ensure crackles and pops are eliminated. GRAMMY Award-

winning Waves MaxxAudio technology with MaxxSense adapts to the environment, making external speakers sound fuller, louder and clearer.

Your command center: Connect all your devices in a snap with 11 total USB ports, including two USB Type-C ports – one now available in front – plus an additional three

front-facing USB-A ports.

9th Generation Intel i9-9900K 8-Core 3.60 GHz Processor (16MB SmartCache, Turbo Boost up to 5.00 GHz)

64GB DDR4 Memory at 2666MHz, 2TB Solid State Drive, DVD-RW Drive, Windows 10 Professional (64-bit)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB GDDR6 Graphics, 7 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 2.0

Dell Wireless 802.11a/c + Bluetooth v4.2, Gigabit Ethernet, 5.1 Channel Audio with Waves MaxxAudio Pro

2-Year Warranty by Techno Intelligence, Dell USB Laser Mouse & Wired Keyboard (Black), No Monitor Included

