GreatPriceTech sell computers with custom/upgraded configurations to enhance system performance. If the computer has modifications as listed above, then the manufacturer box was opened by our highly skilled technicians for testing and inspection and to install the upgrades according to the specifications as advertised. Both the computers and components are brand new for the upgraded system.

DELL XPS 15 7590 Silver Color Home and Business Laptop-Gaming

Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Processor (9th Gen, upto 4.50 GHz, 12 MB SmartCache, 6-Cores)

512GB PCIe SSD (Solid State Drive)

32GB DDR4 SODIMM RAM

NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 Graphics,

Windows 10 Pro-64 Operating System

802.11ax Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, Backlit Keyboard,

15.6″ 4K UHD (3840×2160) 16:9 Aspect Ratio Display

2 USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 HDMI, Thunderbolt3 (Type-C), USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1, SD Card Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack

6-Cell 56WHr Battery

130W Power Supply

Series: DEL XPS 15 7590. Silver

Form/Style: Standard; Silver

Product Dimensions (WxLxH): 14 IN x 10 IN x 1 IN. Weight – 5lb

1 Year Manufacturer warranty from GreatPriceTech (Professionally upgraded by GreatPriceTech)

