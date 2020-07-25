Dell XPS 15 7590 Home and Business Laptop (Intel i7-9750H 6-Core, 32GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1650, 15.6″ 4K UHD (3840×2160), Wifi, Bluetooth, 2xUSB 3.1, 1xHDMI, Backlit Keyboard, Win 10 Pro)

GreatPriceTech sell computers with custom/upgraded configurations to enhance system performance. If the computer has modifications as listed above, then the manufacturer box was opened by our highly skilled technicians for testing and inspection and to install the upgrades according to the specifications as advertised. Both the computers and components are brand new for the upgraded system.

XPS 15 7590 Silver Color Home and Business Laptop-Gaming

  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Processor (9th Gen, upto 4.50 GHz, 12 MB SmartCache, 6-Cores)
  • 512GB PCIe SSD (Solid State Drive)
  • 32GB DDR4 SODIMM RAM
  • NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 Graphics,
  • Windows 10 Pro-64 Operating System
  • 802.11ax Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, Backlit Keyboard,
  • 15.6″ 4K UHD (3840×2160) 16:9 Aspect Ratio Display
  • 2 USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 HDMI, Thunderbolt3 (Type-C), USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1, SD Card Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack
  • 6-Cell 56WHr Battery
  • 130W Power Supply
  • Series: DEL XPS 15 7590. Silver
  • Form/Style: Standard; Silver
  • Product Dimensions (WxLxH): 14 IN x 10 IN x 1 IN. Weight – 5lb
  • 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from GreatPriceTech (Professionally upgraded by GreatPriceTech)

