Dell PowerEdge T320 Tower Server | 1X 2.10GHz 8 Cores | 64GB | H310 | 16TB Storage (Renewed)

Chassis: Dell PowerEdge T320 3.5″ 8 Bay Cabled PSU Processors: 1x Intel Xeon E5-2450 – 2.10GHz 8 Core Memory Configuration: 64GB – 8x8GB PC3-10600R DDR3 Registered RAID Card: Dell PCIE H310 RAID Power Supplies: Cabled Power Supply Remote Access: iDRAC 7 Express Hard Drives: 8x Enterprise 2TB 7.2k 3.5″ SAS Hard Drive Rails: Not Included (can be Added) Bezel: Not Included (can be added) Warranty: 1-Year Warranty

