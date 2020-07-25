Dell Latitude 5490 XXPKH Laptop (Windows 10 Pro, Intel i5-8250U, 14″ LCD Screen, Storage: 256 GB, RAM: 8 GB) Black



Designed for productivity, the Latitude 5490 Notebook from Dell provides improved security, manageability, and reliability, as well as business features. It is powered by a 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-Core processor which allows you to run multiple applications simultaneously. If you need more power, the system can be overclocked to 3.4 GHz using Intel Turbo Boost 2.0 technology. The 8GB of 2400 MHz DDR4 RAM helps to ensure smooth multitasking and also allows the computer to quickly access frequently-used files and programs. If you need more RAM, this system accepts up to 32GB.

For long-term storage of your files, this system is equipped with a 256GB solid state drive

The Latitude 14 offers three 5 Gb/s USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one of which doubles as a charging port, as well as the aforementioned 10 Gb/s USB 3.1 Type-C port

Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi are built-in for wired and wireless networking, and Bluetooth technology will also allow you to connect additional compatible peripherals wirelessly

