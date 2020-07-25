Dell Flagship High Performance 27″ Gaming Monitor with WQHD 2560 x 1440 Resolution (2k), 144 Hz Refresh Rate and NVIDIA G-Sync 16:9 TN Panel

Price: $529.99
Dell Gaming 27 inches Screen LED-Lit Monitor
Brand Dell
Color Black
Input(s) DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.0
Refresh Rate 144Hz
Resolution (Native) 2560 x 1440
Screen 27 inches, LED blacklight, Windescreen, 2560×1440(2K) resolution
Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9
Horizontal Frequency: 250.6 kilohertz
Display Type: LED-LCD
Brightness: 350 candela per square meter
Viewing Angle: 160 degrees vertical / 170 degrees horizontal
Color Support: Color Gamut (typical): 82% (CIE1976), 72% (CIE 1931) Color depth: 16.7 Million colors
Pixel Pitch: 0.2331 mm x 0.2331 mm
Connectivity:1 HDMI 1.4 connector, 1 DP 1.2 connector, 4 x USB3.0, 1 x Audio Line-out), 1 x Headphone port
Stand:Tilt. Height Adjustable, Swivel, Pivot and built-in cable management Flat Panel Mount Interface: VESA (100 mm x 100mm)
27″ widescreen flat-panel LED monitor with 2560 x 1440 resolution 16:9 aspect ratio, delivers stunning high- definition visuals and provides a large viewing area and clear images.
G-SYNC technology for smooth gameplay. NVIDIA G-SYNC synchronizes the refresh rates between the GPU and display, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing display stutter and input lag.
Ultrafast 1 ms response time, allows pixels to change colors quickly to avoid streaking, blurring and ghosting in fast-moving scenes and video games.
144Hz refresh rate, This monitor delivers greater visual fluidity and awesome graphics no matter how quickly the in-game action unfolds.
HDMI and DisplayPort inputs; 1,000:1 contrast ratio; 350 cd/m² brightness