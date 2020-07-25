Dell Flagship High Performance 27″ Gaming Monitor with WQHD 2560 x 1440 Resolution (2k), 144 Hz Refresh Rate and NVIDIA G-Sync 16:9 TN Panel



Dell Gaming 27 inches Screen LED-Lit Monitor

Screen 27 inches, LED blacklight, Windescreen, 2560×1440(2K) resolution

Respond Time 1ms FAST Mode

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Horizontal Frequency: 250.6 kilohertz

Horizontal Viewing Angle: 170 degrees

Display Type: LED-LCD

Brightness: 350 candela per square meter

Viewing Angle: 160 degrees vertical / 170 degrees horizontal

Color Support: Color Gamut (typical): 82% (CIE1976), 72% (CIE 1931) Color depth: 16.7 Million colors

Pixel Pitch: 0.2331 mm x 0.2331 mm

Connectivity:1 HDMI 1.4 connector, 1 DP 1.2 connector, 4 x USB3.0, 1 x Audio Line-out), 1 x Headphone port

Stand:Tilt. Height Adjustable, Swivel, Pivot and built-in cable management Flat Panel Mount Interface: VESA (100 mm x 100mm)

27″ widescreen flat-panel LED monitor with 2560 x 1440 resolution 16:9 aspect ratio, delivers stunning high- definition visuals and provides a large viewing area and clear images.

G-SYNC technology for smooth gameplay. NVIDIA G-SYNC synchronizes the refresh rates between the GPU and display, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing display stutter and input lag.

Ultrafast 1 ms response time, allows pixels to change colors quickly to avoid streaking, blurring and ghosting in fast-moving scenes and video games.

144Hz refresh rate, This monitor delivers greater visual fluidity and awesome graphics no matter how quickly the in-game action unfolds.

HDMI and DisplayPort inputs; 1,000:1 contrast ratio; 350 cd/m² brightness

