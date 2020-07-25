Acer TRAVELMATE P243-M-6416 Laptop Screen 14 LED BOTTOM LEFT WXGA HD



Price: $64.35

(as of Jul 25,2020 15:12:50 UTC – Details)



Laptop screen replacement compatible with Acer TRAVELMATE P243-M-6416. This is a Laptop Display Screen Size 14 LED inches, and the LED connector is towards BOTTOM LEFT if facing the back of the screen (the label side). Please verify the screen TYPE (CCFL/LED/SLIM LED), SIZE, RESOLUTION, and PART NUMBER for compatibility before purchasing.

Laptop Display Screen Size 14 LED inches

Laptop Display Screen Finish

Laptop Display Screen Resolution: WXGA HD 1366*768

Laptop Display Screen Type: LED Display Bottom LEFT

Laptop Display Screen Warranty

