Acer Swift 1 14″ Laptop Intel Pentium 1.10GHz 4GB RAM 64GB Flash Windows 10H (Renewed)

By
David Williams
-
0
10


Price: $279.99
(as of Jul 25,2020 11:55:57 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Swift 1Swift 1

The Swift 1 Laptop is a secure solution that can manage all your work needs. Work all day in style with an affordable, ultra-thin laptop. Its ultra-slim design accommodates your on-the-go lifestyle while the crisp screen provides a rich entertainment experience. The fast wireless connection with an extra-long battery life makes it the perfect companion at work, school, home—anywhere! With Windows 10, you’ll experience fast start-ups, a familiar yet expanded Start menu, and great new ways to get stuff done. And with automatic updates enabled, you get all the latest features and security hassle-free. Work, play, share, and draw all in one device!

Swift 1 Lifestyle ImageSwift 1 Lifestyle Image

All Day Productivity

With a battery life of up to 20 hours*, your device is designed to stay at your side for the entirety of the day. *Battery Life varies by model and use.

Swift 1 Gold and SilverSwift 1 Gold and Silver

Fashionable Durability

An all-metal body with multi-color options gives you the look and feel you want and the strength you need.

Swift 1 Life Style ImageSwift 1 Life Style Image

Powerful Processing

Easily take on your everyday computing needs, watch videos, or surf the web with a powerful internal processor.

Swift 1 Gold Windows 10Swift 1 Gold Windows 10

Windows Multi-tasking

Start fast and finish first. Windows gives you great multi-tasking features for quickly and efficiently getting things done.

Swift 1 Lifestyle ImageSwift 1 Lifestyle Image

Contemporary Portability

A sleek, premium design for everyday computing essentials.

This Certified Refurbished product is Certified Factory refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90-day warranty.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR