Acer NX.GP6AA.004 Chromebook 11 C771T-32GW 11.6″ Touchscreen LCD Chromebook – Intel Core i3 (6th Gen) i3-6100U Dual-core (2 Core) 2.30 GHz

Price: $353.92

(as of Jul 25,2020 16:02:10 UTC – Details)



Manufacturer: Acer, Inc. Manufacturer Part Number: NX.GP6AA.004. Brand Name: Acer. Product Line: Chromebook 11. Product Series: C771T. Product Model: C771T-32GW. Product Name: Chromebook 11 C771T-32GW Chromebook. Product Type: Chromebook. [Processor & Chipset] Processor Manufacturer: Intel. Processor Type: Core i3. Processor Generation: 6th Gen. Processor Model: i3-6100U. Processor Speed: 2.30 GHz. Processor Core: Dual-core (2 Core). Cache: 3 MB. Direct Media Interface: 4 GT/s. 64-bit Processing: Yes. Hyper-Threading: Yes. vPro Technology: No. [Memory] Standard Memory: 4 GB. Memory Technology: LPDDR3. Memory Card Reader: Yes. Memory Card Supported: microSD. [Storage] Flash Memory Capacity: 32 GB. Optical Drive Type: No. [Display & Graphics] Screen Size: 11.6″. Display Screen Type: LCD. Display Screen Technology: In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology. Aspect Ratio: 16:9. Screen Mode: HD. Screen Resolution: 1366 x 768. Backlight Technology: LED. Touchscreen: Yes. Multi-touch Screen: Yes. HDCP Supported: Yes. Graphics Controller Manufacturer: Intel. Graphics Controller Model: HD Graphics 520. Graphics Memory Technology: LPDDR3. Graphics Memory Accessibility: Shared. TV Card: No. [Network & Communication] Wireless LAN: Yes. Wireless LAN Manufacturer: Intel. Wireless LAN Model: Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265. Wireless LAN Standard: IEEE 802.11ac. Bluetooth: Yes. [Built-in Devices] Front Camera/Webcam: Yes. Front Camera/Webcam Video Resolution: 1280 x 720. Microphone: Yes. Finger Print Reader: No. Speakers: Yes. Number of Speakers: 2. Sound Mode: Stereo. [Interfaces/Ports] HDMI: Yes. Total Number of USB Ports: 3. Number of USB 3.0 Ports: 2. Number of USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports: 1. Headphone/Microphone Combo Port: Yes. [Software] Operating System Platform: Chrome OS. Operating System: Chrome OS. [Input Devices] Keyboard: Yes. Pointing Device Type: TouchPad. [Battery Info

