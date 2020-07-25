Acer Chromebook Spin 11 2-in-1 11.6″ Convertible Touchscreen Laptop Computer, Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC, Google Classroom Ready, Silver, Chrome OS, iPuzzle Mouse Pad + 32GB SD Card



Price: $379.00

as of Jul 25,2020 03:29:52 UTC



Operating System

Chrome OS

Processor

Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor 1.10GHz (with Max Turbo Speed of 2.40GHz)

Graphics

Intel HD Graphics 500

Display

11.6″ HD multi-touch IPS display, Google Classroom Ready

Memory

4GB LPDDR4

Storage

32GB Flash Memory Capacity

Optical Drive Type

No

Network & Communication

IEEE 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2

Built-in Devices

Microphone

2 x Speakers

Stereo Sound

Interfaces/Ports

(2) USB 3.1 Type-C port, (1) 3.5mm combo jack, (2) USB 3.0 Type-A port

Battery

2-cell Lithium Polymer (Li-Polymer) 4870 mAh Battery

10 HourMaximum Battery Run Time

Power

45 W

Physical Characteristics

Height: 0.84″ x Width: 11.9″ x Depth: 8.2″

Weight (Approximate): 3.09 lb

Accessories

iPuzzle Mouse Pad and 32GB SD CARD

