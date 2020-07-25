Acer Chromebook Spin 11 2-in-1 11.6″ Convertible Touchscreen Laptop Computer, Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC, Google Classroom Ready, Silver, Chrome OS, iPuzzle Mouse Pad + 32GB SD Card

Price: $379.00
Operating System
Chrome OS
Processor
Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor 1.10GHz (with Max Turbo Speed of 2.40GHz)
Graphics
Intel HD Graphics 500
Display
11.6″ HD multi-touch IPS display, Google Classroom Ready
Memory
4GB LPDDR4
Storage
32GB Flash Memory Capacity
Optical Drive Type
No
Network & Communication
IEEE 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2
Built-in Devices
Microphone
2 x Speakers
Stereo Sound
Interfaces/Ports
(2) USB 3.1 Type-C port, (1) 3.5mm combo jack, (2) USB 3.0 Type-A port
Battery
2-cell Lithium Polymer (Li-Polymer) 4870 mAh Battery
10 HourMaximum Battery Run Time
Power
45 W
Physical Characteristics
Height: 0.84″ x Width: 11.9″ x Depth: 8.2″
Weight (Approximate): 3.09 lb
Accessories
iPuzzle Mouse Pad and 32GB SD CARD
