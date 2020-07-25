

Price: $189.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 09:47:03 UTC – Details)



The B7 Series display enhances your work professional needs with its strong, ergonomic stand and wide range of color.

This Certified Refurbished product is Certified Factory refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90-day warranty.

The 27″ IPS display and 1920 x 1080 resolution in Full HD will have you captivated.

6 ms GTG response time.

Equipped with a HDMI so you can continue to play all your accessories.

