ACER 27IN LED 10PT TOUCH 1920X1080 T272HL BMJJZ VGA 2HDMI BLK USB 3 / UM.HT2AA.003 /

Price: $429.69

(as of Jul 24,2020 23:05:46 UTC – Details)



Marketing Information from the Manufacturer. Manufacturer: Acer, Inc. Manufacturer Part Number: UM.HT2AA.003. Brand Name: Acer. Product Series: T. Product Model: T272HL. Product Name: T272HL Widescreen LCD Touchscreen Monitor. Product Type: LCD Touchscreen Monitor. [Technical Information] Screen Size: 27″. Screen Mode: Full HD. Screen Surface: Anti-glare. Panel Technology: Vertical Alignment (VA). Response Time: 5 ms. Aspect Ratio: 16:9. Horizontal Viewing Angle: 178°. Vertical Viewing Angle: 178°. Adjustable Display Angle: Yes. Adjustable Display Height: No. Adjustable Display Pivot: No. Backlight Technology: LED. Features: Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL). [Video] Maximum Resolution: 1920 x 1080. Standard Refresh Rate: 60 Hz. Color Supported: 16.7 Million Colors. Contrast Ratio: 100,000,000:1. Brightness: 300 Nit. [Audio] Speakers: Yes. [Touchscreen Information] Touchscreen: Yes. [Interfaces/Ports] DVI: Yes. HDMI: Yes. USB: Yes. USB Standard: USB 3.0. VGA: Yes. [Built-in Devices] Built-in Devices: USB Hub. [Power Description] Input Voltage: 220 V AC. 110 V AC. Operating Power Consumption: 20.30 W. Standby Power Consumption: 490 mW. Off-Mode Power Consumption: 430 mW. Energy Efficiency Class: A. Energy Consumption per Year: 38 kWh. [Physical Characteristics] Color: Black. Height: 19.4″. Width: 26″. Depth: 1.9″. Height with Stand: 19.40″. Width with Stand: 25.90″. Depth with Stand: 1.90″. Weight (Approximate): 14.60 lb. Weight with Stand (Approximate): 15.70 lb. [Miscellaneous] Package Contents: T272HL Widescreen LCD Touchscreen Monitor1 x HDMI Cable1 x VGA Cable1 x USB 3.0 CablePower Cord. Environmentally Friendly: Yes. Environmental Certification: MPR II.

Screen Size: 27″

Screen Mode: Full HD

Screen Surface: Anti-glare

Panel Technology: Vertical Alignment (VA)

Response Time: 5 ms

