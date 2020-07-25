

Price: $273.04

(as of Jul 24,2020 22:00:51 UTC – Details)



Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are professionally inspected and tested to work and look like new. A Renewed supplier who is Amazon-qualified performs a full diagnostic test, replaces any defective parts, and thoroughly cleans the product. The product may have minimal scratches or dents. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional.

This product is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee

This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied. Get quick support for claims and free troubleshooting via Amazon Customer Service. The guarantee is in conjunction with Amazon’s standard return policy. Learn more about the Amazon Renewed Guarantee

Shop for smartphones, computers, laptops, tablets, home and kitchen appliances, game consoles, office products, and more on Amazon Renewed.

15.6″ FHD IPS Touchscreen Backlit LCD Display (1920×1080) with CineCrystal Technology, Integrated HD Webcam

Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 (Up to 2.4GHz, 2MB Cache), Intel HD Graphics 500,

4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM, 32GB eMMC SSD, Micro SD Card Reader, Integrated Stereo Speakers and Microphone, NO Optical Drive

Open/Edit MS Office Files Using Free Embedded Quick Office Editor or Google Docs for Free

IEEE 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, 2x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, 2x USB 3.0, 1x Headphone/microphone Combo Jack, Google Chrome OS, NOT Compatible with Windows OS, 3-Cell Battery

