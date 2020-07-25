

Meet the Dell 14 5000 5490 Business Laptop



Designed for improved security, manageability, and reliability, with a versatile design and business features, the 14″ Latitude 5490 Notebook from Dell is powered by a 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5-8350U Quad-Core processor and 8GB of 2400 MHz DDR4 RAM in a 1 x 8GB configuration, allowing you to run multiple programs simultaneously and quickly access frequently used files and programs. When running more demanding programs or tasks, the processor can be boosted to achieve a speed of 3.6 GHz using Intel's Turbo Boost 2.0 technology.

Processor

Intel i5-8350U (4 Cores 8 Threads, 1.7Ghz, up to 3.6Ghz, 6MB L3 Cache)

Display

14″ HD (1366×768) Non-Touch Anti-Glare

Memory

8GB DDR4-2400Mhz RAM

Storage

Upgraded to 512GB SATA SSD

Graphics

Intel UHD 620

Wireless Connectivity

Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2

Battery

3 Cell 42Whr ExpressCharge Capable

Operating System

Windows 10 Professional 64-bit

Dimensions (W x D x H)

13.1 x 9.0 x 0.8

Weight

3.52 lb

Keyboard

Backlit

Camera

Front HD 720p Webcam

In the Box

Latitude 5490 laptop, AC wall plug, Power cord

All-day productivity

Dell Latitude gives users the power and connectivity they need throughout the day, no matter how they work. With industry-leading battery life and extensive connectivity options and single cable docking, workers can be confident that they can stay connected wherever they are. And with features like Express Charge, which gives workers up to an 80% charge in less than an hour, workers can seamlessly move between their desks and meetings.

Beautifully designed

With an innovative design, Latitude laptops are devices you are proud to carry. Made with premium materials like recycled carbon fiber, you can rely on your Latitude’s durability while taking advantage of the smallest and lightest form factor on the planet. And, with features like brilliant displays and thin bezels, you can be fully immersed in all the on-screen brilliance your Latitude can deliver.

Trusted by IT

Dell’s Latitude portfolio has the most secure laptops in the world. You can rest assured that your data is always protected with a wide variety of biometric readers and encrypted hard drives. Streamline your remote management and deployment capabilities with the Dell Client Command Suite. Plus, with over a decade’s worth of experience in working with sustainable materials, you can feel good about less environmental waste in product and packaging.

8GB DDR4-2400Mhz RAM, 512GB SATA SSD (Seal is broken to upgrade ONLY)

Intel Quad-Core i5-8350U with UHD 620 (4 Cores 8 Threads, 1.7Ghz, up to 3.6Ghz, 6MB L3 Cache)

14″ HD (1366×768) Non-Touch Anti-Glare Display, Front Webcam

3 x USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x Audio Combo Jack

1-year warranty from Dell, Windows 10 Professional 64-bit, Ideal for Student, Home, Professionals, Small Business, and School Education

