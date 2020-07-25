2019 Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6″ FHD Gaming Laptop Computer 9th Gen Intel Hexa-Core i7-9750H Up to 4.5GHz 24GB DDR4 RAM 2TB PCIE SSD + 1TB HDD GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB Backlit Keyboard Windows 10



Hard Drive

✍ 2TB PCIE SSD+ 1TB HDD

Hard drive size

✍ 24GB DDR4 2666MHz DRAM

Operating System

✍ Windows 10 Home

Display

✍ 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit IPS Display (144Hz Refresh Rate, 3ms Overdrive Response Time, 300nit Brightness & 72% NTSC)

Keyboard

✍ Backlit Keyboard

Processor

✍ 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core Processor (Up to 4.5GHz)

Ports

✍ 1 x USB 3.1 (Type-C) Port, 1 x USB 3.0 Port 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Headphone Output/Microphone Input Combo, 1 x RJ-45 Port

Video

✍ NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB

Audio

✍ Two Built-in Stereo Speakers

Wireless

✍ 802.11a/b/g/n/ac + Bluetooth 5.0

Webcam

✍ HD Webcam

Ethernet

✍ 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN

Battery

✍ 48Wh 4-Cell Lithium-ion

Color

✍ Black

Dimensions(inches)

✍ 0.9″ H x 14.3″ W x 10″ D

Weight

✍ 5.51 Lbs

▶ 9th Generation Intel Hexa-Core i7-9750H Processor @ 2.60GHz(6 Cores, 12M Cache, up to 4.50 GHz), Powerful 6-core, twelve-way processing performance.

▶ 15.6 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED backlit IPS Display (144Hz Refresh Rate, 3ms Overdrive Response Time, 300nit Brightness and 72 percentage NTSC); NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Graphics with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

▶ 24GB DDR4 2666MHz DRAM Memory for full-power multitasking; 2TB PCIE SSD+ 1TB HDD offer enough storage for your files

▶ 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, HD Webcam, 1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x SD Card reader, 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x Headphone/microphone combo jack

▶ Windows 10 Home 64-Bit. NOTE: only white backlit keyboard is available for this model

