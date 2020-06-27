UNUS 3D Touch LCD Digitizer Replacement Kit for iPhone 8 Black, Comes with Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Free Tool Kits



Price: $22.95

(as of Jun 26,2020 23:20:59 UTC – Details)



This screen replacement kit excludes Ear Speaker, Front Camera, Proximity Sensor and Home Button. Please be sure to remove these from your old screen and install them with the new screen.

Replacing broken, cracked, damaged screen, and dead pixels issues for iPhone 8 LCD Digitizer and screen. Free repair tools are included in the package.

All the iPhone Digitizers were tested and 100% working before shipping to ensure fast response and high-resolution display on every screen.

Free shipping, ship directly from Amazon warehouse in the U.S. 1-day delivery option is available.

