Swgrdin 3D Touch Screen Assembly for iPhone 8 Plus Screen Replacement White 5.5″, Display Digitizer Frame for iPhone 8 Plus LCD Replacement Tool Kits with Screen Protector, A1864, A1897, A1898

Product Description

3D Touch

Real multi-touch technology makes it easier to use app and check messages in daily life.

HD Display

Premium screen with 1334*750 pixel resolution and 326 ppi will shows colorful, clear, lifelike world.

Hard Tempered Glass

Anti-wear and Anti-corrosion glass makes it suitable for daily life use.

Smooth Touch

Smooth touch makes perfect fingers enjoyment. Whether we are playing games or edit messages/emails, it will always satisfy you.

Advanced Technology

Advanced manufacturing technology brngs perfect use experience. Everyone products will be tested for times to avoid any flaws.

Full Tools Inside

In the premise of packing all tools tightly, we desiged the special inner construction to protect the screen from damage.

One Year Promise

To make our customers buy it without hassle, we will always keep our promise that all products you buy here will be got great after-sale service automatically.

The Swgrdin lcd screen replacement is just for Iphone8, A1863, A1905, A1906. Please ensure it compatible with your shopping requirement.

Attention:

a)If the screen gets cracked or shatterred, stick tape on the cullet in case of scratching hand

b)Power off before dismantlement.

c)Choose correct screwdrivers to open the screws. Put the screws in the box in case that they may be missing.

d)Need to remark the screws and flex cables, then remember their original positions. Another phone can shoot video to record everything.

e)When taking apart the phone, firstly, disconnect the power flex cable to prevent electrostatic breakdown circuit and short circuit.

f)When grabbing flex cable and other parts, try to grab them with tweezers instead of fingers.

g)Disassemble the home button carefully, it is easy to be broken.

h)Avoid to pull the flex cable too hard.

i)Do not press LCD hard, it is easy to damage.

j)Do not forget to test the LCD before installation.

Notes:

A)If the auto-brightness is not available, please confirm the iphone system has been updataed to IOS 12, because iphone prohibits this function after screen replacement in previous IOS system.

B)If your phone meet with the problems, such as lines on screen, cannot turn on, flash, touch insensitive, etc, please follow steps below:

1.Check the replacement screen to ensure the flex cables are in good condition and no chippings on the interface.

2.Reconnect the flex cables from the motherboard side.

3.Get it charged for minutes and then reboot it.

4.Put the phone in dry environment for hours. Static electricity maybe result in this condition after installing. You just need to leave it alone for a night.

Internal Packing:

1 x lcd screen digitizal for iPhone 8 (4.7 inch)

1 x temperred glass screen protector

1 x sealing waterproof glue

1 x professional tool kits

Model

Home Button

Front Camera

Ear Piece

High-Quality: Each product was strictly tested three times before shipment. It will be a perfect gift to deal with dead pixel, cracked screen, insensive lcd, color error, etc.

Easy to Install: We designed a exclusive operation manual to help our customers install it more easily. You may also watch YouTube carefully which we provide to you.

All Tools Inside: Sealing waterproof glue, magnetic screwdrivers, operation manual, screen protector together with others are included. Note: no home button, front camera, earpiece or speaker.

Solemn Promise: All products you purchase here will get a year warranty free. Whenever your product get problems, once you contact us, we will help to deal with it.


