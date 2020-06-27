swark LCD Display Compatible with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Touch Screen Display + Tools



Item Specs

Size: 6.3 inches

Type: LCD

Resolution: 2340×1080 pixels

Color: Black

Packaging: 1 x LCD+tools

Warranty: 6 months

A few tips for intallation

1. When you receive the screen, please check if it is in good condition. If the item is damaged on arrival, please let us know by sending us a message.

2. Please carefully remove your cracked screen and connect the new screen to the mainboard, then turn on your phone to see if it works before installation. A hair drier will help you to remove your cracked screen.

3. The cable on the screen is very fragile, do not bend it hard.

4. There're lots of instruction videos on internet, you can watch some videos to learn how to fix it or find a professional technician to help with you.

How to protect your cellphone screen

1. Do not put your phone together with keys, coins or other metalworks, because these things may scratch your phone screen.

2. Use a screen protector to protect your screen.

3. Keep your phone away from Magnetic materials, because the magnetic materials may cause dead touch if you put them together for a long time.

4. Do not use a low quality third-party charger adapter to charge your phone, it will also damage your screen.

5. Do not put it close to you when you sleep, because your careless hit may let it drop on the floor and the screen may got broken.

All the screens have passed through a series strict tests before shipping out and have been well-packed.

The tools and two 3M adhesive tapes are included, no instructions, there're lots of instruction videos on YouTube, you can check them out.

30-day Money Back Guarantee and 6-month Warranty.Please send us a picture if you find any package damaged.

Please contact us if you have any questions, we will reply to you within 24 hrs. Abuse review or feedback will void the warranty, please contact us to resolve the issues you got with the product.

