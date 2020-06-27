Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB 100MB/s (U1) MicroSDXC Memory Card with Adapter (MB-MJ128GA/AM)



The Samsung Pro Endurance MicroSDXC Memory Card is specifically designed for video monitoring cameras (dash cams, surveillance & security cams, body cams, etc.), providing a reliable choice for crucial moments and prolonged write-intensive applications. Record and play up to 43,800 hours* of 4K and Full HD (1080p) with transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. The memory card is built to stand up to harsh conditions with 5-proofs (water, shock, temperature, X-ray, magnet) to safeguard your critical data. The Samsung Pro Endurance 128GB offers a 5-year limited warranty.Operating Temperature: (-13°F to 185°F)

DESIGNED FOR VIDEO MONITORING: Samsung MicroSDXC PRO is specifically designed for video monitoring cameras including dash cams, surveillance & security cams, body cams, etc.

ULTRA-FAST READ WRITE SPEEDS: Up to 100MB/s read and 30MB/s write speeds handles large video files quickly and seamlessly

HIGHER ENDURANCE: Continuous recording up to 25x longer than speed-focused cards gives you long-lasting, best-in-class endurance up to 43,800 hours of 4K and Full HD (1080p) recording and playback

BUILT TO LAST RELIABILITY: Shock proof memory card is also water proof, temperature proof, x-ray proof and magnetic proof

5-YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: 5-year limited warranty; Warranty for SD adapter is limited to 1 year

