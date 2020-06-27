Samsung Notebook 9 Pro NP940X5N-X01US 15″ FHD 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop, 8th Gen Intel Quad-Core i7-8550U Up To 4GHz, 16GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10, Built-in S Pen, Titan Silver



Price: $1,139.99

(as of Jun 27,2020 19:39:10 UTC – Details)



The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro Pen is engineered for people who are going places. You can count on exceptional processing power and fast charging to keep you moving forward and a lightweight frame that won’t weigh you down. Plus, with the versatility of 360-degree tablet mode, a touch screen, S Pen, and extreme processing power – consider yourself empowered!

PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

1. More ways to do more: Work more intuitively with the precise, pressure-responsive S Pen that never needs charging. The built-in pen is always paired and ready so you can navigate, work, and create from anywhere.

2. Transform how you work: Switching from type to touch is simple with 360º touchscreen design. Whether you use it in notebook mode or rotate the full HD screen all the way around to tablet mode, the Notebook 9 Pro adapts to whatever you’re doing.

3. Multitask like a boss: 15” Driven by an efficient, ultra-fast Intel Core i7 processor, the sleek Notebook 9 Pro lets you work, create and browse all at once.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS:

Display: 15.0″ Full HD touch screen（1920 x 1080）for hands-on control LED-Backlit Display

Processor: 8th Generation Intel Quad-Core i7-8550U Processor (1.8GHz, up to 4GHz with turbo boost, 4MB L3 Cache)

Memory: 16GB, 2133MHz DDR4

Hard drive size: 256 GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Media drive: Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer Supports microSD memory card format.

Audio: Built in Stereo Speakers x2

Video: AMD Radeon 540 graphics driven by 2GB GDDR5 dedicated video memory to quickly render high-quality images for videos and games.

Ports: 2 x USB 3.0; 1 x USB Type C, 1 x HDMI, 1 x combo headphone / microphone Jack, 1 x MicroSD Multi-media Card Reader

Battery : 4 Cell 3530mAh Lithium-ion, Up to 12.5 Hours Battery Life

Camera: Built-in 720p HD webcam

Wireless: 802.11ac

Bluetooth: Bluetooth version 4.1

Keyboard: Full Backlit keyboard

Dimensions: 13.67″ x 9.41″ x 0.67″

Weight: 3.79

Brilliant Full HD 15” 1080p TOUCHSCREEN for hands-on control with 360-degree flip-and-fold ROTATING display

Latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U Processor 1.8GHz base up to 4.00 GHz with TURBO BOOST

16GB DDR4 memory; 256GB SSD; AMD Radeon 540 graphics card with 2GB dedicated memory

Built-in S Pen; HD Webcam; 1x USB Type-C; 2x USB 3.0; HDMI; MicroSD, TPM security

Backlit Keyboard; 802.11ac (2×2) B, A, G, and N supported, Bluetooth v4.1

