Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO 10.1″ | 64GB & WiFi Water-Resistant Rugged Tablet, Black – SM-T540NZKAXAR



Price: $599.99

(as of Jun 27,2020 17:28:23 UTC – Details)



Built to withstand rough weather conditions with military-grade defense, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro tablet is designed to help you achieve the best industrial performance. The Galaxy Tab Active Pro is MIL-STD-810G and IP68-certified – tough enough

ULTRA RUGGED — The 10.1-inch WiFi-enabled 64gb Tab Active Pro tablet is ruggedized for tough conditions. It includes built-in features such as an accelerometer, GPS, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, RGB light se

MILITARY-GRADE DURABILITY — MIL-STD-810G Certified and tested for drops, shocks, vibration, rain, dirt, mud, sand, water, altitude, freeze & thaw, temperature range, temperature shock, and humidity

LONG-LASTING BATTERY — Lasts up to 15 hours on a single charge with an easy-to-replace battery and quickly charges through the built-in POGO pin

WATER-RESISTANT TOUCHSCREEN — Wet Touch mode allows the touchscreen to be fully functional regardless of water and rain, while Glove Mode is perfect for cold weather or clinical environments. The Tab Active Pro can withstand being submerged in water for u

ADAPTABLE S PEN — IP68-Certified Samsung S Pen gives you the precision you need to write or tap no matter the conditions

UHD CAMERA & AR — Take pictures, videos, or scan labels with crystal clear 13.0 MP (rear) and 8.0 MP (front) cameras with UHD (3840 x 2160p @ 30 fps) quality. Google ARCore with AR Assist enables the Tab Active Pro to sense its environment, understand the

BIOMETRIC ACCESS — The fingerprint scanner brings biometric security to each tablet, while the facial recognition allows you to unlock the device with just a glance even while wearing gloves

