Samsung Galaxy A50 US Version Factory Unlocked Cell Phone with 64GB Memory, 6.4″ Screen, Black, [SM-A505UZKNXAA] (Renewed)

With an all day battery that lasts up to 35 hours, The Galaxy A50 keeps up with your fast pace throughout the day and into the night; When you need a boost, power back up quickly with fast charging

Featuring three specialized lenses, The Galaxy A50 is the only camera you’ll ever need; Capture more of what you see in every shot, thanks to our advanced Ultra wide 123 degrees field of vision; Shoot vibrant photos with a 25MP Main Camera or take flattering selfies with a depth lens that puts the focus squarely on you by softening the background

Featuring a sleek, 6.4 inches Super AMOLED edge to edge screen, The slimly designed Galaxy A50 fits easily into your pocket

Keep it all with 64GB of built in memory; Expand your memory up to 512GB with a microSD card (sold separately)

Flaw detection automatically alerts you when your photo isn’t picture perfect, so you never lose a moment

Wireless voice, data and messaging services compatible with most major U.S. GSM and CDMA Networks; Support for certain features and services such as vowifi and Hotspot, vary by wireless service provider

