Samsung Galaxy A20 32GB A205G/DS 6.4″ HD+ 4,000mAh Battery LTE Factory Unlocked GSM Smartphone (International Version, No Warranty) (Red)

3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, 4G LTE: B1 (2,100), B2 (1,900), B3 (1,800), B4 (AWS), B5 (850), B7 (2,600), B8 (900), B12 (700), B13 (700), B17 (700), B20 (800), B28 (700), B66 (AWS-3) International Model Compatible with Most GSM Carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, MetroPCS, etc. Will NOT work with CDMA Carriers Such as Verizon, Sprint, Boost

32GB + 3GB RAM – microSD, up to 512 GB (dedicated slot) – Exynos 7884 Octa-core – Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery – Fast battery charging 15W

Rear Camera: 13MP (F1.9)+5MP (F2.2) – Front Camera: 8MP (F2.0) – Video:1080p@30fps – Fingerprint (rear-mounted)

