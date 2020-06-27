Samsung Business 55 Inch BE55T-H 4K PRO TV with Easy Digital Signage Software with HDMI, USB, TV Tuner and Speakers 250 nits (LH55BETHLGFXGO)



A stunning 4K TV with customizable possibilities. Samsung BET series Pro TVs offer a Crystal UHD 4K display, a sleek design, easy setup, and endless custom content possibilities. Create lasting impressions with brilliant picture quality. Setup your TV with custom content quickly and easily using the Biz TV app – available for Android and iOS – with more than 100 customizable templates sorted by industry and content type. With a a 3-year warranty and extended 16/7 runtime, you can count on your investment to deliver maximum value for your business.

Crystal Processor 4K: See colors the way they were intended. With an ultra-fast Crystal 4K processor, content is shown in brilliant 4K no matter the source.

HDR (High Dynamic Range): Your customers want to know exactly how it looks. With Samsung’s Pro TV with high dynamic range, you can showcase every detail in a wide spectrum of colors.

Extended 16/7 operating time: Day in and day out, you can depend on your TV to play what you want, when you want it.

Intuitive, mobile-friendly Pro TV app (iOS and Android): With the Samsung Pro TV app on your phone or tablet, create dynamic content on your time. With a super-easy guide to walk you through the setup, advertising your business has never been simpler or more convenient.

