Samsung BET-H Series 43 inch 4K PRO TV UHD + HDR (LH43BETHLGFXGO)



Price: $383.26

Showcase eye-catching content with the Samsung BET-H Series 43-Inch 4K Pro TV. Featuring stunning picture detail and wide variety of customizable options, this display is an ideal choice for those looking to present crystal clear and dynamic content. An ultra-fast Crystal 4K processor and Crystal UHD resolution ensure that all content is displayed in brilliant 4K, no matter the source, with a dazzling range of colors shown exactly as they were intended. The Samsung Pro TV is built to operate reliably 16 hours a day, 7 days a week, with an on/off timer that allows the TV to automatically operate during business hours for less hassle. Built-in TV tuners, multiple input ports, and YouTube streaming let you control the entertainment, while the integrated Business TV app gives you the freedom to showcase custom content such as photos, menu specials, and other imagery from a smartphone or tablet. Choose from more than 100 customizable templates sorted by industry and content type—including L-bar layouts, embedded motion, seasonal sales, and other predesigned promotions—and seamlessly update content with only a few clicks. A sleek, symmetrical design and clean cable management ensure simplified mounting and installation for seamless integration into any commercial space.

Slim, elegant design for easy-to-mount installation and clean cable management

Extended 16-hour/7-day operating time ideal for businesses; 3-year warranty

Samsung Pro TV App lets you choose from more than 100 customizable templates that upload easily to your TV; update content and promotions with only a few clicks

Watch content via built-in TV tuners, multiple input ports, or YouTube while continuing to promote your business

