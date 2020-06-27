Samsung 34-Inch CJ791 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor (LC34J791WTNXZA) – 100Hz Refresh, QLED Computer Monitor, 3440 x 1440p Resolution, 4ms Response, Stereo Speakers, White



Price: $899.99 - $769.99

(as of Jun 27,2020 06:27:19 UTC – Details)



With the Samsung 34-Inch CJ791 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor (LC34J791WTNXZA)—the first curved monitor with Intel Thunderbolt 3 for single-source power and charging—you’ll be able to immerse yourself in your game or your work—and get more done while you’re at it. TBT3 offers 40 Gbps processing speed with one cable to link and dock monitor and laptop. Connect docks, displays and peripherals including Macs, USB Type-C laptops, external storage drives and external graphics cards. This Samsung curved monitor offers multiple inputs for all of your devices, including two Thunderbolt 3 ports, DP, HDMI and USB inputs. Built-in 7-watt stereo speakers provide an enhanced entertainment experience when viewing videos and playing games, saving space on your desk without adding extra speakers. The widescreen monitor allows for 34 inches of ultrawide display. Take advantage of seamless multitasking on one screen—no need for a dual-monitor setup. Picture-by-Picture allows you to display two sources of data on the 34-inch widescreen display without degrading the source resolution. Picture-in-Picture helps you to resize one of the sources up to 25% of the screen and position it anywhere.Temperature : 10~40 ℃

34-INCH 21:9 ULTRAWIDE CURVED MONITOR with QLED technology for vibrant color and fine detail

MONITOR FOR MACBOOK PRO supports Thunderbolt 3 which offers 40 Gbps processing speed—8x faster than USB 3.0 —and up to 85W laptop charging thru single cable

CURVED GAMING MONITOR with 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync and multiple game modes

ADVANCED QUANTUM DOT COLOR and VA panel supports up to 125% sRGB color space and darker blacks

EASIER ON EYES due to ergonomic curved screen and low blue light emissions

100 hertz

