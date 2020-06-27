

Price: $565.00

(as of Jun 27,2020 15:33:50 UTC – Details)



Newest_Dell_Vostro Real Business (Better Design Than Inspiron and XPS) Premium Desktop, Intel i5-8400 Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB HD, DVD R/W, HDMI, Wireless+Bluetooth, Windows 10 Pro

8th Generation Intel Core i5-8400 Processor (9MB Cache, up to 4.0 GHz), Intel UHD Graphics 630

8GB, DDR4, 2666MHz, 1TB 7200 rpm SATA Hard Drive, 1 SD card reader

Tray load DVD Drive (Reads and Writes to DVD/CD), 802.11bgn + Bluetooth 4.0, 1×1,

2xUSB 3.0 Ports, 4 USB 2.0 Ports, 4 Expansion Slots, Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit English, Dell wired keyboard, Height: 14.71″ (373.7mm) x Width: 6.3″ (160mm) x Depth: 11.39″ (289.4mm)

