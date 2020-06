Price: $499.99 - $369.00

(as of Jun 26,2020 22:00:12 UTC – Details)



Processor Model

Intel 8th Gen Core i3-8130U

15.6″ ComfyView IPS Full HD 1920 x 1080 Touchscreen LED Display.

8th Gen Intel Dual Core i3-8130U Processor 2.2GHz (Up to 3.4GHz with Turbo Boost) with 4MB Cache.

4GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM, 128GB eMMC Storage.

Up to 12 hours battery life. Non-backlit Keyboard with Dedicated Numerical Keypad.

Google Chrome OS; 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, 1 USB 3.1 Type-A, 2 USB 3.1 Type-C.