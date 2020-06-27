

Price: $45.99

(as of Jun 27,2020 08:43:32 UTC – Details)





LCD Touch Screen Digitizer Assembly For Google NEXUS 7 2013 Asus ME571K Gen 2nd Frame WIFI version

IMPORTANT NOTE:Please check the model before your purchase. This item is ONLY for NEXUS 7 2013 Asus ME571K WIFI version, CANNOT FIT 3G version.



LCD Touch Screen Digitizer Assembly For Google NEXUS 7 2013 Asus ME571K Gen 2nd Frame WIFI version

No instructions manual include. Professional technician is needed for installation. We won't responsible for any damage due to improper operation.

Repair/Replacing old, broken, cracked, cannot touch, damaged faulty LCD Touch Screen.

IMPORTANT: Please check the model before your purchase. This item is ONLY for NEXUS 7 2013 Asus ME571K WIFI version, CANNOT FIT 3G version. Please test the screen before the installation.

Pacakge include: 1x LCD Touch screen

