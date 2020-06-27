GR Touch Screen Digitizer with Frame for Nextbook Ares 8A NX16A8116A NX16A8116K NX16A8116S 8 inch Tablet PC (Does NOT Work with The NXA8QC116B Model NOR with The NXA8QC116R Model)



HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL.

READ THIS IMPORTANT NOTE BEFORE PURCHASING IT. This Touch Screen Digitizer does not work for all different brand & models the tablets there is on the market, In fact, each brand has different models and in most cases, each of them depending on the model use a specifies ones. We suggest that when the brand and model the tablet is not the same one as this Ad, you need to send us the code printed on the Flexible Flat Cable of your Broken Touch Screen Digitizer we can to verify and confirm the compatibility one. This Touch Screen Digitizer type with same measurements, same position Flexible Flat Cable, camera in the same position, It can come with different Flexible Flat Cable circuit types, since the signal that transmits the Flexible Flat Cable may vary according to the type of circuit for which it was designed, If you don't take into account this could have compatibility problems. Once again you should send us the code printed on the Flexible Flat Cable of your Broken one.

What Do You Need To Replace?

* Touch Screen Digitizer Only: when the Top Touch Glass Panel is broken but the image below it is fine, then just need to replace the Touch Screen Digitizer.

** LCD Display Screen Only: when the image below the Touch Screen Digitizer is cracked or black spots liquid and the Touch Glass Panel is NOT, then Just need to replace the LCD Display Screen.

*** If both Spare Parts are broken you must replace both ones to solve the problem of your tablet.

Package Includes:

* 01 x Touch Screen Digitizer for 8″ NOT include LCD Display Screen or Instructions.

* Professional installation recommended

* Bulk packaging.

This One Comes With The Plug: 40 PINS, (DOES NOT WORK WITH THE NXA8QC116B MODEL NOR WITH THE NXA8QC116R MODEL) BECAUSE IT COMES WITH THE PLUG OF 51 PINS), ***Please Check Your Ribbon Cable Before Buying It). IF YOU ARE NOT SURE, PLEASE SEND US the impressed parts number on the ribbon cable of the Broken Digitizer and We will check the compatibility between both for your Tablet.

Free Toolkit Will Be Sent As Gift. (Grade A High-Quality) Easy for install, It is used to replace broken damaged, cracked, or unusable Touch Screen Digitizer come with pre-cut adhesive tape on the back side, Coming with a protective film, please tear off it before installation.

It Is The Digitizer Touch Screen ONLY. NOT include LCD Display Screen or Instructions. But You Can find the turorial videos on YouTube.

🤑 Save your money and time to purchase our parts. Each Touch Screen Digitizer was tested one by one with our board before shipping to make sure it works perfectly on your device. The parts pack with strong box, avoid damage during shipping way.

Must Read: Because of the Touch Screen Digitizer manufacturer production batch is different, so the Flexible Flat Cable code part number could be different, but it does not affect its function. Means Flexible Flat Cable code sent could be different but 100% compatible with the indicates Tablet Brand and Model in this Post.


